Paddle boarders rescued by RNLI on the River Exe

Two paddle boarders were rescued by an Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat after experiencing difficulty on the River Exe.

The Exmouth lifeboat Peggy D was requested by H.M Coastguard on Saturday, June 20 at 5.11pm.

After being rescued, the two paddle boarders, who were suffering from cold and shock, were taken to Exmouth Marina and given medical treatment by H.M Coastguard.

Guy Munnings Helm, who commanded the lifeboat, said: “At this time of year the river can be deceptively cold and there is always a risk that paddle boarders can easily get chilled and shocked very quickly if immersed, even for short periods of time.

“It’s important for all water users to be aware of this risk and take action to prevent it – have proper training, always be aware of the weather and tides, wear suitable clothing, use a buoyancy aid or lifejacket and have a paddleboard with a leash.”