RNLI crew saves five onboard an 'unsafe' speedboat

Exmouth RNLI's inshore and Shannon-class lifeboat at Beer and Seaton Lifeboat Week. Picture: Dave Littlefield LRPS Photograph Archant

A group of men not wearing lifejackets onboard an 'unsafe and overloaded' speedboat were rescued by Exmouth's volunteer life savers.

Exmouth RNLI volunteers helping after a boat suffered gear box problems. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Exmouth RNLI volunteers helping after a boat suffered gear box problems. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

On a busy evening for the town's RNLI crews, the inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launched at around 6.30pm to intercept a small speedboat moving up the River Exe channel.

Concerns had been raised for the welfare of the people on board.

According to Exmouth RNLI, there were five men on board the 'unsafe and overloaded' vessel - none wearing lifejackets

All five were given safety advice.

Earlier that evening, while on their way back from Seaton and Beer Lifeboat Week, the crew was asked to help a 14-metre boat which had suffered a gear box failure half a mile south of the lifeboat station.

A tow was established and the vessel was taken into Exmouth Marina.

As the Shannon-class R and J Welburn landed on the beach on its way back from Lifeboat Week, help was requested for a lady who had a suspected fractured collarbone.

Painkillers stored on the boat were passed on the RNLI lifeguards who administered them to the casualty before she was put in an ambulance.

Coxswain Roy Stott said: "It's been a busy weekend attending local public relations events with our flank stations.

"These events are important for us to show appreciation to our supporters in Lyme Bay, also to show tourists who visit our area that we are very much a joined-up lifeboat community."