VIDEO - Exmouth RNLI yacht rescue
PUBLISHED: 11:31 15 January 2020
Archant
A video released by Exmouth RNLI shows how volunteer lifesavers came to the rescue of two people on board a yacht in October last year.
On October 21, Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched after HM Coastguard received a call to help a 30-foot wooden fin-heeled yacht which had run aground.
The rescue effort was led by helm Harry Griffin and volunteer crew members Guy Munnings and Charlie Allen.
The vessel was 'firmly aground' and the two occupants were taken on board the lifeboat and then on to safety at Topsham.
No injuries were reported.
