News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Multi agency rescue on Exmouth seafront

person

Adam Manning

Published: 10:39 AM August 15, 2022
exmouth

The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat being launched. - Credit: John Thorogood.

Exmouth RNLI have had a busy weekend, being called out to two incidents in one evening.

At about 7.25pm on Saturday, (August, 13), the crew of Exmouth inshore lifeboat were waved down on Exmouth beach opposite the Cavendish Hotel.

A 29 year old male was unconscious. The crew gave oxygen and administered first aid until the arrival of the Devon Air Ambulance and HART team who then took over the care of the casualty.

Later that evening,  the volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat were grabbed the attention to a group waving from a small rib just offshore.

A person onboard had suffered a back injury and was in acute pain. Members of the crew administered first aid treatment whilst others helped recover the rib ashore.

The individual was kept comfortable until the arrival of the HART (hazardous area response team) who then took over the care of the casualty.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148.

'Step aside, Salcombe' - travel article names Exmouth as Devon's...

Philippa Davies

person
exmouth

Exmouth toilets could become an 'eco hub'

Adam Manning

person
EXMOUTH CHEF

Chef from Exmouth retains Michelin two star status

Adam Manning

person
South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

South West warning for drought issued

Adam Manning

person