Multi agency rescue on Exmouth seafront

Exmouth RNLI have had a busy weekend, being called out to two incidents in one evening.

At about 7.25pm on Saturday, (August, 13), the crew of Exmouth inshore lifeboat were waved down on Exmouth beach opposite the Cavendish Hotel.

A 29 year old male was unconscious. The crew gave oxygen and administered first aid until the arrival of the Devon Air Ambulance and HART team who then took over the care of the casualty.

Later that evening, the volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat were grabbed the attention to a group waving from a small rib just offshore.

A person onboard had suffered a back injury and was in acute pain. Members of the crew administered first aid treatment whilst others helped recover the rib ashore.

The individual was kept comfortable until the arrival of the HART (hazardous area response team) who then took over the care of the casualty.