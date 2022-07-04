Two paddleboarders on River Exe rescued by RNLI

Exmouth RNLI's all weather lifeboat went to help two female paddleboarders in difficulty. - Credit: RNLI

Exmouth RNLI's all weather lifeboat rescued two paddleboards on the River Exe on Sunday evening (July 3).

The crew was moored at Exmouth Marina when, at 6.06pm, two paddleboarders were seen in difficulty on the River Exe by the off-duty Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson.

He notified the crew of all weather lifeboat of the incident and a two man-crew, Harry Griffin and Ed Thomas, went to give assistance.

Two females, both in their early 20’s, were on their first experience of paddle boarding between buoys 11 and 13 on the river and were unable to make progress.

Neither were equipped with buoyancy aids.

The crew assessed the situation, took both casualties on board and to the safety of Exmouth Marina.

Neither were injured or required medical treatment and the volunteer RNLI crew were back ready for service at 6.26pm.