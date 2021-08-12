Published: 7:45 PM August 12, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched this lunchtime to rescue two people reportedly in difficulty in the River Exe.

In their third assignment in three days, at 12.41pm on Thursday, August 12, the Coastguard tasked the crew of Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II to attend a report of two individuals, including a 12 year old female, in difficulty in the River Exe.

The charity’s lifeboat launched at 12.49pm, crewed by helm Mark Cockman and volunteer crew James Searle and Nick Wright. They made their way to the river to locate the casualties. Other Exmouth RNLI crew volunteers who attended were Guy Munnings, Neil Cannon, Tim Barnes, Ed Steele, Roger Jackson, Charles Swales, Harry Griffin, Andy Stott and James Edge.

The lifeboat crew were helped in the operation by the crews of Exmouth River Taxi, Stuart Line's Tudor Rose and a team from Coastguard Rescue.

Meanwhile, the casualties were taken on board the Exmouth River Taxi and conveyed to Starcross where they awaited the arrival of the lifeboat crew and an ambulance to assess their condition.

A short time later both the lifeboat and the ambulance arrived and the casualties were placed under their care. Their condition is not known but it is not thought to be serious.

On completion of the tasking at 2.55pm, the lifesavers returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the inshore lifeboat was back on service a short time later.

Detailed RNLI ‘Float To Live’ safety information can be found here : https://rnli.org/magazine/magazine-featured-list/2018/july/how-to-float