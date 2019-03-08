Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises Archant

Mechanical faults on board two yachts prompted Exmouth's lifeboats to be launched twice in the space of 10 hours over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People on board both vessels were wearing lifejackets and were 'suitably equipped', according to Exmouth RNLI.

The inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out at around 6.50pm on Saturday (June 1) after reports of a vessel 'spinning out of control' in the Exe Swashway with one person on board.

Crew members found the yacht, which had an engine failure, trying to make way in light winds and towed it to a mooring in Starcross.

At around 3.30am on Sunday (June 2), the Shannon-class lifeboat R and J Welburn was launched to help a 34-foot yacht with a 'complete mechanical failure' half a mile south of the entrance to the River Exe.

The yacht, which had two people on board, was towed to a mooring around 200 metres north of the River Exe Café.