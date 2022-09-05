Exmouth RNLI rescue three cut off by tide

Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched to go to the man's rescue - Credit: RNLI

Exmouth RNLI rescued three people cut off by the tide at Orcombe Point over the weekend.

At 9.35am on Saturday, (September 3) the crew of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat helped save three ladies on the beach east of Orcombe Point, Exmouth who had been cut off by the tide.

The crew were on scene and located the casualties, took them on board the lifeboat and then to the safety of shore by the Lifeboat Station. They were not injured and did not require any medical attention.

The crew had just completed another exercise before being called out again.

Once satisfied that the three were safe and well the volunteer lifesavers prepared the lifeboat for further service.

Tide times and heights vary continuously and can easily catch beachgoers and walkers out, putting their safety at risk. Detailed RNLI safety advice regarding tides can be found at : https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides