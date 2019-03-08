Busy weekend for Exmouth RNLI as seven people are rescued over three days

D class lifeboat George Bearman II assisting 26� yacht into Exmouth Marina. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

Seven people were rescued over three days in a busy weekend for Exmouth's volunteer lifesavers.

A pair of 26-foot yachts, two windsurfers and a teenager in an inflatable boat were all helped by Exmouth RNLI crews between Friday, June 28, and Sunday, June 30.

The inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was first launched at around 4.20pm on Friday after reports of a female windsurfer in trouble near Red Cliffs, Lympstone.

The crew took her ashore at the Lympstone slipway.

An Exmouth RNLI spokesman said: "She hadn't appreciated the wind forecast - which was to drop - and the choppy sea state in the estuary.

"The wind had dropped, as forecast, and she was having difficulty making way in the sea state."

Within two minutes, the crew was diverted to the other side of the River Exe after the UK Coastguard was told a 26-foot yacht had come adrift near Starcross.

Crew members found a yacht detached from its mooring but had no one on board.

The spokesman said: "There was no one on board, and no sign that anyone had been on board for quite some time."

Then, around 5.10pm, the crew was called out to help a windsurfer in difficulty at Pole Sands, opposite the lifeboat station.

George Bearman II took the windsurfer's kit on board and brought him safely ashore.

The man was 'a bit shaken' but was not in need of medical help.

On Sunday, the d-class lifeboat was again launched after a 26-foot yacht had its propeller wrapped around a mooring near Exmouth Marina.

Crews freed the yacht and towed it to a mooring in the marina.

While volunteers were re-housing the boat after a busy weekend, they witnessed a teenager in an inflatable boat, making no progress against the tide.

The crew launched and found the teenager was only wearing swimming trunks with no means on communication.

Harry Griffin, Exmouth lifeboat's youngest helm, said: "When going to sea, please make sure the vessel is fit for purpose and you are suitably equipped. Toy boats are not designed for sea and tidal water."