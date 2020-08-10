Advanced search

Teenager with dislocated knee at Sandy Bay rescued by lifeguards and Exmouth RNLI crew

PUBLISHED: 10:27 10 August 2020

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat engaged in the assignments today. Credits : Chris Sims/Exmouth RNLI

A teenager who dislocated his knee at Sandy Bay was rescued by Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers on Saturday (August 8).

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat crew helped lifeguards give pain medication to the 18-year-old on Saturday afternoon before taking him to the lifeboat station.

From there, he was transported to hospital for further treatment.

The callout came less than 10 minutes after the lifeboat returned from being called to help two people on a dinghy near Dawlish Warren.

Guy Munnings, Exmouth RNLI helm, said: “Myself and my crew were able to get to the scene quickly and administer first aid to the casualty.

“Due to the location it was decided that the best option was to convey the casualty back to Exmouth Lifeboat Station. He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards.”

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Peggy D was initially called out at around 2.15pm by the coastguard after a report of two people in a dinghy off Dawlish Warren in difficulty.

The lifeboat was launched a few moments later by Exmouth RNLI head launcher, Mark Sansom and tractor driver, Neil Cannon.

Crew members made contact with the occupants of the dinghy but it turned out that no help was needed and both were given safety advice.

Peggy D returned to the lifeboat station and was ready for service by 3.15pm; nine minutes later it was launched for a second time to help the teenager at Sandy Bay.

Exmouth RNLI Helm, Guy Munnings, who commanded the lifeboat during both emergencies, said: “It was a busy Saturday afternoon for Exmouth RNLI volunteers.

“The first incident involved two individuals who were seen to be apparently in difficulty and struggling with the tidal conditions locally.

“On our arrival with the vessel it was established that our help wasn’t required but we were able to provide general safety advice as to the sea state and tidal conditions.

“The second assignment was a call for assistance from lifeguards on Sandy Bay beach who were attending to an individual who had dislocated a knee.

“We were very pleased to have been of service on both occasions.”

