Published: 2:00 PM July 11, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched on Saturday to rescue two people and a dog trapped by the tide near Exmouth.

At 6:17pm on July 10 the town’s RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was tasked by the Coastguard to get to two individuals and a dog who had become trapped by the tide between Orcombe Point and Sandy Bay, Exmouth.

The RNLI Inshore Lifeboat launched at 6.29pm, crewed by helm Roy Stott and volunteer crew James Searle and Ed Thomas and quickly made their way to the scene. They made contact with the casualties and took them on board the lifeboat.

The lifeboat returned to Exmouth where the casualties were safely put ashore at 6.45pm. None suffered any injuries or required medical attention.

Swimming and other watersports aren't the only ways that people get into trouble at the beach. Getting cut off by the tide also contributes to a significant number of RNLI rescues every year.

Because tide times and heights vary throughout the month, a beach that was clear yesterday at 5pm might be completely covered in sea at the same time today.

Tides have a reputation for being unpredictable, but really they follow a timetable more reliable than most trains! There are two different types: spring and neap.

Spring tides have greater depth range between high and low water, so at high tide the water comes in further up the beach.

Neap tides have less variation, so at high tide the water won't come in as far.

The RNLI says:

A beach can seem like a vast playground but the tide can come in surprisingly quickly.

As the tide moves up and down the beach, the depth of the water changes throughout the day, sometimes by as much as 10 metres.

As the tide comes in, simply walking further up the beach and away to safety might not be an option.

If you've walked round to another cove at low tide, or walked around an outcrop of rocks, the water can soon block your way back as the tide turns. If the cove you're in doesn't have steps or access of its own, you could be in trouble.