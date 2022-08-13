News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth RNLI rescue paddleboards caught in rip tide

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:26 PM August 13, 2022
The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue

The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue - Credit: John Thorogood/RNLI

A group of paddleboards have been rescued by Exmouth RNLI after being caught up in a rip tide off Exmouth Marina.

Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat launched at 5:45pm on Friday, (August, 12), to rescue three adults, three children and a dog who were cut off by a rip current.

The crew launched at 5.51pm and were on scene together with a colleague from Exmouth RNLI Lifeguards on their rescue watercraft.

The lifesavers located the casualties. Only one of the group had a buoyancy aid.  

All casualties were assisted on board the lifeboat and, together with their equipment in tow, then taken to the safety of Belshers Slipway, Exmouth.

None were injured or required medical attention.

Specific safety advice from the RNLI regarding kayaking can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/stand-up-paddle-boarding

East Devon News
Exmouth News

