Published: 10:00 AM August 23, 2021

Exmouth's all-weather lifeboat on its way to reach a motor boat that had broken down - Credit: John Thorogood/RNLI

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched to an incident on Sunday evening involving a 22ft motor boat that had broken down off Budleigh Salterton.

At 7.58pm HM Coastguard tasked Exmouth NLI all-weather lifeboat R & J Welburn to respond to a report of a 22-ft bowrider in difficulties with engine failure approximately 800 yards off the coast of Budleigh Salterton.

The charity’s lifeboat launched at 8.17pm with volunteer crew Roy Stott, Harry Griffin, Robert Thompson, Andrew Stott, Ed Steele and Geoff Mills on board. The lifesavers immediately made their way to the last known position of the vessel. A number of children were reportedly on board the broken down boat that had a malfunctioning VHF radio but made contact via mobile phone.

The boat was located at about 8.33pm at the position given and the crew quickly assessed the situation. It became clear that the vessel was unable to make progress so it was secured and a tow effected.

The yacht and its crew were safely towed to Exmouth Marina, arriving there at about 4.30pm, and the lifeboat was back on service a short time later.

Detailed RNLI advice for sailing and motorboating can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/yacht-sailing-and-motorboating