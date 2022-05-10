Exmouth RNLI rescue man trapped on sandbank

Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched to go to the man's rescue - Credit: RNLI

A man had to be rescued by Exmouth RNLI after getting stranded on a sandbank on the River Exe last night (Monday, May 9).

Several people called 999 to report the man in difficulties at around 8.44pm, and the inshore lifeboat was tasked to attend by HM Coastguard, along with a coastguard rescue team from Dawlish.

The lifeboat launched at 8.55pm and the crew quickly found the casualty, who was helped on board and taken ashore, where he was seen by the coastguard rescue team. He was not hurt and did not need medical attention.

The RNLI volunteers were led by inshore lifeboat helm Henry Mock, with crew James Searle and Sarah Pennicard. Others who assisted were deputy launch authority Mike Gall, head launcher Mark Sansom, tractor driver Robert Thompson and shore crew Nick Wright and Jake Richards.

The lifeboat returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station at 9.20pm and was back ready for service at 9.30pm.