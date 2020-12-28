Exmouth RNLI rescue kitesurfer in distress

Published: 11:52 AM December 28, 2020 Updated: 3:15 PM December 28, 2020

The volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was requested to help a kitesurfer in difficulty off Dawlish Warren on Thursday (December 24)

Shortly before 2.30pm, Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Peggy-D was tasked by H.M. Coastguard following a report by Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution volunteers that a lifesurfer appeared in distress in the sea off Dawlish Warren.

The lifeboat, crewed by Helm, Scott Ranft and crew, David Preece and Roy Stott, launched and made it’s way to the scene of the incident.

At around 2.45pm the volunteer RNLI crew made contact with the casualty who was taken on board the lifeboat and conveyed to the safety of shore at Exmouth. He was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

On completion of the assignment the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to station where it was back on service at 2:52pm