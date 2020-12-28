News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth RNLI rescue kitesurfer in distress

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 11:52 AM December 28, 2020    Updated: 3:15 PM December 28, 2020
Exmouth All Weather Lifeboat

Exmouth All Weather Lifeboat - Credit: Exmouth RNLI

The volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was requested to help a kitesurfer in difficulty off Dawlish Warren on Thursday (December 24)

Shortly before 2.30pm,  Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Peggy-D was tasked by H.M. Coastguard following a report by Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution volunteers that a lifesurfer appeared in distress in the sea off Dawlish Warren.

The lifeboat, crewed by Helm, Scott Ranft and crew, David Preece and Roy Stott, launched and made it’s way to the scene of the incident.

At around 2.45pm the volunteer RNLI crew made contact with the casualty who was taken on board the lifeboat and conveyed to the safety of shore at Exmouth. He was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

On completion of the assignment the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to station where it was back on service at 2:52pm

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christmas

East Devon public toilets set to close for Christmas

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Relocation of Topsham fire engines completed

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Space for bikes, pushchairs and baggage would turbo charge Avocet Line...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Devon Weather

East Devon's Christmas Weather Forecast

Joseph Bulmer

person