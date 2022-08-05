Exmouth RNLI rescue broken down jet skier

A jet ski in difficulty off Orcombe Point was rescued by Exmouth RNLI.

At around 8pm last night (August 4) Exmouth inshore lifeboat launched the reports of a broken-down jet ski seen off Orcombe Point.

The craft reportedly had engine failure, was sitting low in the water and the rider was struggling to swim ashore with the vessel.

The crew launched at around 8pm and located the casualty who had, already made it to the beach off Orcombe Point.

The RNLI conducted an assessment, decided to take the casualty on board and tow the waterlogged vessel to safety.

Having brought the casualty to Exmouth Lifeboat Station and secured his jetski, the lifeboat stood down at 8.30pm, and was back ready for service shortly afterwards.

Anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation or spots someone in trouble, should call 99 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.



