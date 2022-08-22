News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth RNLI rescue distressed teenage bodyboarder

Adam Manning

Published: 9:18 AM August 22, 2022
Exmouth RNLI rescue a distressed boy near a buoy in the channel. - Credit: John Thorogood.

Exmouth RNLI rescue a young bodyboarder in distress off the seafront.

At 1.10pm, on Friday, (August, 19), the crew of Exmouth inshore lifeboat were waved down by a teenage bodyboarder in distress near a buoy in the channel. He was struggling against the tide and unable to make headway.

The crew rescued a 13-year-old boy from the water on to the lifeboat and took him to the safety of Exmouth beach where he was reunited with his parents.

The volunteer crew assessed his condition; he was found to be uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The inshore lifeboat then returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station when it was back on service a short time later.

RNLI Safety advice concerning Bodyboarding can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/bodyboarding

