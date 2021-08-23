News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth RNLI rescue children aboard broken-down motor boat

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:24 AM August 23, 2021   
Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R & J Welburn

Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R & J Welburn - Credit: John Thorogood / RNLI

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched to an incident yesterday evening (August 22) involving a 22ft motor boat broken down off Budleigh Salterton. 

At 7.58pm on Sunday, August 22, H.M. Coastguard tasked Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R & J Welburn to attend a report of a 22-foot bowrider in difficulties with engine failure approximately 800 yards off the coast of Budleigh Salterton. 

The charity’s lifeboat launched at 8.17pm with volunteer crew, Roy Stott, Harry Griffin, Robert Thompson, Andrew Stott, Ed Steele and Geoff Mills. 

The lifesavers immediately made their way to the last known position of the vessel. A number of children were reportedly on board the broken-down boat that had a malfunctioning VHF radio but made contact via mobile phone. 

The boat was located at about 8.33pm at the position given and the crew quickly assessed the situation. It became clear that the vessel was unable to make progress so it was secured and towed to safety. 

You may also want to watch:

The yacht and its crew were safely towed to Exmouth Marina arriving there at about 4.30pm and the lifeboat was back on service a short time later. 

Detailed RNLI advice for sailing and motorboating can be found here: https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/yacht-sailing-and-motorboating 

