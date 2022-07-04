RNLI rescue canoeist in difficulty at Budleigh Salterton

Exmouth RNLI rescued a canoeist in difficulty off Budleigh Salterton beach at the weekend.

Shortly after 2pm on Sunday (July 3), the Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat was called to reports of a canoeist who had capsized and was struggling in the water.

The crew - deputy coxswain Andrew Stott, mechanic Roy Stott and crew Ed Thomas, Ed Steele and Harry Griffin - located the casualty, who had been in the water for some time, said an RNLI spokesperson.

His canoe was waterlogged, he had no lifejacket or means of communication and was being rapidly swept out to sea by a strong current, they said.

The crew took him on board the lifeboat, retrieved his canoe and took both to the safety of Budleigh Salterton beach.

The casualty, a male in his late 40s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

Exmouth RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Mechanic on the tasking, Roy Stott, said “This gentleman was extremely lucky, would urge anyone taking to the water to please ensure you have proper safety equipment including a lifejacket or proper buoyancy aid, and a means of communication, either a mobile phone or marine radio.”