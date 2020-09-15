Advanced search

Three on-board motorboat rescued by Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 15:44 15 September 2020

Rescue_15_9_20 : Exmouth Lifeboat with the casualty vessel. Picturet: John Thorogood/RNLI

Rescue_15_9_20 : Exmouth Lifeboat with the casualty vessel. Picturet: John Thorogood/RNLI

Archant

Three people on board a broken-down motorboat were rescued by Exmouth RNLI on Tuesday (September 15).

The all-weather lifeboat Bridie O’Shea was launched at around 10.20am after a report of a broken-down motorboat with engine problems three miles east of Teignmouth.

Lifeboat crew members made safe the three occupants of the 21-foot vessel and took the boat under tow.

No one was injured.

Steve Hockings-Thompson, coxwain of Exmouth RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, said: “This is the second incident our lifeboat has attended involving engine failure this week.

“It is essential that water users keep their power units properly serviced and in good order and ensure that communication equipment is in full working condition.

“Our crew made safe the boat before towing it to Exmouth Marina and we were pleased that this incident resulted in a successful outcome.”

At 1pm the lifeboat had secured the vessel and its crew at Exmouth.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town seeking to ‘silence the Lambs’ on Wednesday night

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Roberts and Hillman net double success in 2020 Budleigh Bowls Club finals

The winners of the Budleigh Bowls Club Pair's Penny Weeks and Tony Gooding (right) with runners-up Andrew Cardy and Gwen Hurst. Picture; BBC

Exmouth Town suffer first home defeat in 22 months as they exit the FA Cup

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

East Devon Ladies Autumn Medal - Victory for Shackleton and Corney

Generic picture

Tinsley and Gibbings link well as Budleigh are held in local derby at Clyst Valley