Three on-board motorboat rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Rescue_15_9_20 : Exmouth Lifeboat with the casualty vessel. Picturet: John Thorogood/RNLI Archant

Three people on board a broken-down motorboat were rescued by Exmouth RNLI on Tuesday (September 15).

The all-weather lifeboat Bridie O’Shea was launched at around 10.20am after a report of a broken-down motorboat with engine problems three miles east of Teignmouth.

Lifeboat crew members made safe the three occupants of the 21-foot vessel and took the boat under tow.

No one was injured.

Steve Hockings-Thompson, coxwain of Exmouth RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, said: “This is the second incident our lifeboat has attended involving engine failure this week.

“It is essential that water users keep their power units properly serviced and in good order and ensure that communication equipment is in full working condition.

“Our crew made safe the boat before towing it to Exmouth Marina and we were pleased that this incident resulted in a successful outcome.”

At 1pm the lifeboat had secured the vessel and its crew at Exmouth.