Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 13:54 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 06 April 2020

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

A 30-foot catamaran ran aground near Exmouth on Saturday (April 4) prompting a rescue response by the town’s volunteer lifesavers.

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched shortly after 7pm after volunteer crew member David Preece noticed a vessel ‘sailing erratically’ on the River Exe.

At the same time, an off-duty members of the National Coastwatch Institute reported a boat seen drifted off the River Exe Estuary to the HM Coastguard.

On arrival, the crew – David Preece, Scott Ranft and Harry Griffin – discovered a 30ft catamaran with two males on board which had run aground at pole sands.

The two men were taken to Exmouth Marina where they were met with police.

The catamaran was safely secured in Exmouth Marina.

Mr Preece echoed the advice of the Exeter Ports Authority that recreational use of the River Exe, canal and other waters under its control is deemed as non-essential during the coronavirus crisis.

