Exmouth RNLI rescue 'out of control boat drifting toward swimmers'

Exmouth RNLI were called out on Saturday (July 30) afternoon to an out-of-control motor boat with engine failure.

At 2.20pm, the crew of Exmouth inshore lifeboat attended to an out-of-control motor boat with engine failure off Exmouth seafront.

Exmouth lifeboat station were just about to go on exercise, when they were re-tasked to recover the boat, which could be seen drifting towards swimmers.

They agreed the safest course of action was to tow the vessel to the Mamhead Slipway, Exmouth where it was recovered.

The lifeboat crew then stood down and resumed their training exercise.

Exmouth RNLI volunteers include: Harry Griffin, Geoff Mills, Ed Thomas and deputy launch authority Rob Anderson, Jake Richards and Robert Thompson.

RNLI safety advice regarding motor boating can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/yacht-sailing-and-motorboating

Anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble should always call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.