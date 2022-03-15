Drifting boat recovered by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth's inshore boat launched at 7.45 am this morning to rescue a lost boat. - Credit: Exmouth RNLI

An empty boat that had slipped its mooring and was drifting in the sea off Exmouth has been recovered by a lifeboat crew.

Exmouth RNLI was alerted by HM Coastguard at 7.45 am this morning, (Tuesday, March 15) that the yacht was out of control and a danger to water users.

They launched the inshore lifeboat George Bearman II at 7.52 am and sped to the yacht's last known location, finding it about two miles off Exmouth seafront at 8.04 am. They towed it to a mooring in Exmouth Harbour and made sure it was safely secured, before returning to base. The lifeboat was back on service by 9.21am.

The lifeboat was commanded by Helm, Guy Munnings, and crew Geoff Mills and Ed Thomas.

Exmouth lifeboat crew towing the yacht back to safety - Credit: Geoff Mills

Other Exmouth RNLI volunteers involved in the tasking were Deputy Launch Authority, Barry Catton, and Shore Crew, David Preece, Rory Carrig, Mark Sansom and Charles Swales.







