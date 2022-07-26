News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Buildings turn blue in drowning awareness campaign

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:21 PM July 26, 2022
Updated: 3:31 PM July 26, 2022
Blue lights on Exmouth lifeboat station

Exmouth RNLI on World Drowning Day - Credit: Ed Thomas

Exmouth lifeboat station was bathed in blue light as part of a campaign raising awareness of the dangers of drowning. 

The RNLI arranged for key buildings in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset to be lit up in blue for World Drowning Prevention Day on Monday, July 25. Ocean in Exmouth also took part. 

Across the wider area the locations included Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth; National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Falmouth; Pendennis Castle, Falmouth; St Mawes Castle, Truro and the Weymouth Pavilion. 

Steve Instance, Water Safety Lead for the RNLI, said: “Thousands of people lose their lives to drowning around the world every year, and we are keen to do all we can in helping to bring this number down, whether that’s through our own work, or through partnerships like this. 

‘It’s great to see so many well-known buildings across the south west joining us in going blue – my thanks go to everyone who is supporting this hugely important campaign.’ 

