Exmouth lifeboat rescue dog and owner on Orcombe Point
- Credit: Charlie Allen
On New Years Eve Exmouth RNLI rescued two people and a dog cut off by the tide at Orcombe Point
At 2.33pm on Friday December 31 2021, both Exmouth RNLI vessels, the inshore lifeboat and all weather lifeboat were tasked by H.M. Coastguard to conduct a shoreline search in the area of Orcombe Point, Exmouth. This followed a report of two adults, a child and a dog cut off by the tide. An Exmouth H.M. Coastguard Rescue Team assisted in the assignment.
The charity’s inshore lifeboat, commanded by Helm, David Preece, and volunteer crew Geoff Mills and Henry Mock launched at 2.40pm and immediately commenced a search. At 2.54pm they located all casualties onshore and promptly assessed their condition.
The RNLI all weather lifeboat launched at 2.58pm, crewed by Second Coxswain Scott Ranft and crew volunteers Mark Sansom, Harry Griffin, Dougie Wright, Ed Steele and Charles Swales, and made its way to the scene.
Shortly after 3.15pm the inshore lifeboat assisted in transferring the casualties to the larger all weather vessel, together with black Labrador ‘Rufus’, and they were taken to the safety of Exmouth Marina. None were injured or required medical attention, and ‘Rufus’ seemingly enjoyed his excursion on the lifeboat and was none the worse for his experience.
On completion of the rescue both of the charity’s lifeboats were back on service by 4pm.
Tide times and heights vary considerably throughout the month and can be unpredictable. RNLI advice regarding tidal safety can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth restaurateur hits out at no-show customers as he prepares move to new venue
- 2 Five great winter walks in East Devon
- 3 Exmouth lifeboat rescue dog and owner on Orcombe Point
- 4 Property of the Week: Burnt Oak, Sidbury
- 5 Arrest after missing 12-year-old Leona Peach found safe and well - in Lincolnshire
- 6 Home office plan among latest applications
- 7 What to see in the sky in January: Wolf Moon, Quadrantids meteors and ISS
- 8 Half-term report from the Devon & Exeter League
- 9 Exmouth Harriers – Review of 2021 Running: Part One
- 10 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds