Exmouth lifeboat rescue dog and owner on Orcombe Point

Adam Manning

Published: 9:54 AM January 3, 2022
east devon

Exmouth RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboat out on a shout - Credit: Charlie Allen

On New Years Eve Exmouth RNLI rescued two people and a dog cut off by the tide at Orcombe Point

At 2.33pm on Friday December 31 2021, both Exmouth RNLI vessels, the inshore lifeboat and all weather lifeboat were tasked by H.M. Coastguard to conduct a shoreline search in the area of Orcombe Point, Exmouth. This followed a report of two adults, a child and a dog cut off by the tide. An Exmouth H.M. Coastguard Rescue Team assisted in the assignment.

The charity’s inshore lifeboat, commanded by Helm, David Preece, and volunteer crew Geoff Mills and Henry Mock launched at 2.40pm and immediately commenced a search. At 2.54pm they located all casualties onshore and promptly assessed their condition.

The RNLI all weather lifeboat launched at 2.58pm, crewed by Second Coxswain Scott Ranft and crew volunteers Mark Sansom, Harry Griffin, Dougie Wright, Ed Steele and Charles Swales, and made its way to the scene.

east devon

Rescued dog, Rufus even had a trip out on Exmouth RNLI - Credit: Harry Griffin

Shortly after 3.15pm the inshore lifeboat assisted in transferring the casualties to the larger all weather vessel, together with black Labrador ‘Rufus’, and they were taken to the safety of Exmouth Marina. None were injured or required medical attention, and ‘Rufus’ seemingly enjoyed his excursion on the lifeboat and was none the worse for his experience.

On completion of the rescue both of the charity’s lifeboats were back on service by 4pm.

Tide times and heights vary considerably throughout the month and can be unpredictable. RNLI advice regarding tidal safety can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides

