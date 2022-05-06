Lifeboat crew take CrossFit challenge during 'Mayday' fundraising appeal

Exmouth RNLI volunteers will undertake a fitness challenge in their lifeboat kit to raise money for the charity.

The fundraiser will take place at CrossFit Gym in Tower Street Church on Saturday, May 14.

Nationally the RNLI has launched a ‘Mayday’ call for funding as it begins its busy summer season.

Last year RNLI lifeboat crews in the south west saved 93 lives. Exmouth’s lifeboats launched 79 times – the inshore lifeboat attended 52 call-outs and the all-weather boat went out 27 times.

Exmouth inshore lifeboat in action - Credit: Exmouth RNLI

Des White, chair of Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Team said: ‘‘Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water.

“Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday challenge and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most. But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations, fuel - these are just some of the things we need to save lives, and that your fundraising can help provide.

“It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services is continuing to rise, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes. Every penny raised during Mayday will go towards ensuring we are ready to save even more lives this year.’

Exmouth RNLI lifesavers speed to the rescue - Credit: RNLI

In the Exmouth fundraiser Geoff Mills, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Nick Wright, Dougie Wright, Dixie Dean and Rory Carrig will compete in a series of CrossFit exercises in teams of two.

The crew will be competing in their lifeboat kit and Geoff will be wearing his dry suit.

Geoff said: “Last year myself and my RNLI colleague, Dougie Wright, raised several thousand pounds for our lifesaving charity in the ’72 for 72’ run. This year I fancied doing something a little different to again raise some much-needed money for the Exmouth Lifeboat station, support the RNLI Mayday initiative and involve even more of our volunteer crew.

“I came up with the CrossFit Mayday Challenge to raise £2,000 and I’m very grateful to Crossfit Exmouth for supporting this campaign.”

To sponsor the RNLI fundraisers, visit their JustGiving page.