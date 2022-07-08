News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth RNLI May Day challenge raises funds for station

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 7:11 AM July 8, 2022
EXMOUTH

L to R - Crossfit Owner, Shaun Spring, and Exmouth RNLI Geoff Mills and Des White - Credit: Exmouth RNLI.

A group of Exmouth RNLI volunteers raised £1,528 after completing a series of challenges wearing full kit.

The RNLI MayDay Challenge, on June 4, saw the team complete a series of exercises in full lifeboat kit, with organiser Geoff competing in his RNLI dry suit. 

RNLI volunteers, and CrossFit Exmouth, took part together, with the winner decided by the highest number of points across the series.

exmouth

The full team from Exmouth RNLI and Crossfit Exmouth. - Credit: Exmouth RNLI.

The Exmouth RNLI crew members who completed the challenge were Steve Hockings-Thompson, Nick Wright, Dougie Wright, Dixie Dean, Jason Luff, Tim Barnes and Rory Carrig, together with Crossfit owner Shaun Spring and supporter Kelly Barnes.

Organiser, Geoff Miles, said: “We set ourselves a hard task to complete the Challenge and I’d like to thank my fellow crew volunteers and supporters for taking part, with a special thank you to Crossfit owner Shaun Spring for helping to make it happen."

Chair of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, Des White, added: “Once again Geoff has set the bar high to raise an incredible sum for Exmouth RNLI and I must thank all those who took part and gave their support to this fundraiser.

"The money raised will be used for crew training and equipment at Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.”

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Councillors formally support bid for levelling up fund

Phillip Churn, LDRS and Adam Manning.

Logo Icon
The incident continued at a Topsham play area

Swimming pool flasher sent to mental hospital

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R & J Welburn

RNLI rescue canoeist in difficulty at Budleigh Salterton

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The body was found by police divers

Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall

Paul Jones

person