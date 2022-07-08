Exmouth RNLI May Day challenge raises funds for station

L to R - Crossfit Owner, Shaun Spring, and Exmouth RNLI Geoff Mills and Des White - Credit: Exmouth RNLI.

A group of Exmouth RNLI volunteers raised £1,528 after completing a series of challenges wearing full kit.

The RNLI MayDay Challenge, on June 4, saw the team complete a series of exercises in full lifeboat kit, with organiser Geoff competing in his RNLI dry suit.

RNLI volunteers, and CrossFit Exmouth, took part together, with the winner decided by the highest number of points across the series.

The full team from Exmouth RNLI and Crossfit Exmouth. - Credit: Exmouth RNLI.

The Exmouth RNLI crew members who completed the challenge were Steve Hockings-Thompson, Nick Wright, Dougie Wright, Dixie Dean, Jason Luff, Tim Barnes and Rory Carrig, together with Crossfit owner Shaun Spring and supporter Kelly Barnes.

Organiser, Geoff Miles, said: “We set ourselves a hard task to complete the Challenge and I’d like to thank my fellow crew volunteers and supporters for taking part, with a special thank you to Crossfit owner Shaun Spring for helping to make it happen."

Chair of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, Des White, added: “Once again Geoff has set the bar high to raise an incredible sum for Exmouth RNLI and I must thank all those who took part and gave their support to this fundraiser.

"The money raised will be used for crew training and equipment at Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.”