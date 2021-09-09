Exmouth RNLI lifeboats launched to persons calling for help

Published: 11:22 AM September 9, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteers were tasked yesterday evening (September 8) after a report of persons heard calling for help on the eastern side of Straight Point Range.

At 5.59pm on Wednesday, September 8, H.M. Coastguard tasked both Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II and all-weather lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn following 999 call reporting persons calling for help in the vicinity of Straight Point Range between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

The inshore lifeboat was already afloat on exercise and immediately made its way to the vicinity, arriving there very quickly at 6.10pm.

Exmouth H.M. Coastguard Rescue team was also placed on standby at the scene.

The charity’s all-weather lifeboat launched at 6.22pm commanded by Coxswain Roy Stott and volunteer crew Paul Balbi, Guy Munnings, Ed Steele, James Edge and James Searle and joined the search.

Other RNLI volunteers assisting in the assignment were Neil Cannon, John Dinsdale, Roger Moore, Mark Cockman, David Preece, Tim Barnes, Scott Ranft, Mark Sansom and Robert Thompson.

Both lifeboats engaged in a co-ordinated search of the area and at 6.56pm a further report was received of two persons reportedly cut off by the tide on the western side of Straight Point.

The crew of the inshore lifeboat made their way to that location overseen by their colleagues in the all-weather lifeboat and made contact with the individuals. It was established that they did not require assistance.

At 7.15pm the lifesavers were stood down by H.M. Coastguard.