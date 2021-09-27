News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Lifeboats rush to the scene as speedboat takes on water

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:30 PM September 27, 2021   
Both Exmouth lifeboats head out to help a speedboat crew in difficulties

Both Exmouth lifeboats head out to help a speedboat crew in difficulties - Credit: CAMPBELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Exmouth RNLI volunteers were called into action on Sunday afternoon to attend a report of three persons on board a broken down speedboat that was taking on water.

At 2.42pm HM Coastguard tasked both Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II and all-weather lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn following an emergency 999 call from the three occupants of a speedboat that had broken down approximately one and a half miles out from Exmouth lifeboat station.

The inshore lifeboat crew, lead by helm Guy Munnings and crew Henry Mock and Ed Thomas, launched immediately and made their way to the last known location of the vessel and quickly located the speedboat. Having ascertained the situation and ensured the safety of the three individuals on board, the boat was taken under tow by the lifeboat.

The charity’s all-weather lifeboat launched a short time later, udner the command of coxswain Roy Stott, with crew Harry Griffin, Robert Thompson, Sarah Pennicard, James Edge and Mark Sansom. They also attended the rescue scene.

Other RNLI volunteers assisting in the assignment were deputy launch authority Liam Pessell and shore launch crew Roger Jackson, James Searle, John Dinsdale, Nick Wright, Neil Cannon, Matt Bragg and Ed Steele.

The inshore lifeboat then towed the speedboat and its occupants to the safety of land at Belshers Slipway, Exmouth, escorted by the town's all-weather lifeboat. The three occupants of the speedboat were uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

A short time later the volunteer lifesavers were stood down by the Coastguard and both lifeboats were back on service at 4.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 East Devon reports rise in Covid cases
  2. 2 Property of the Week: Ocean Quest, Exmouth
  3. 3 Beach lifeguard service ends for year as season ends
  1. 4 Mayor tells of pride at kindness shown to Afghan refugees
  2. 5 Headteacher joins calls for improved school funding
  3. 6 Lifeboats rush to the scene as speedboat takes on water
  4. 7 Health chief calls for review of 'confusing' schools covid policy
  5. 8 Community responds brilliantly to Afghan refugee crisis
  6. 9 Nightingale hospital in running for top industry award
  7. 10 East Devon elects new councillor in the Exe Valley

BBC Saving Lives at Sea has been telling stories of courage about RNLI lifesavers like those at Exmouth for six series. From sinking ships to tidal cut-offs. From kayakers in distress to people just seconds away from drowning. Saving Lives at Sea puts you right at the heart of the action.

But the lifesaving doesn't just happen on TV. If you want to hear more stories of heroism from RNLI lifesavers, and other updates on what's happening across the RNLI, you can have them sent direct to your email, by signing up for the charity's newsletter.

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sea safety event is planned for Exmouth

Outpouring of support for Afghan refugees arriving in Exmouth

Tim Dixon

person
Afghan refugees arrive in the UK

Afghan refugees to be found temporary accommodation in Exmouth

Tim Dixon

person
Travellers caused problems in Exmouth

Wider ramifications of this summer's traveller troubles

Paul Millar

Logo Icon
Budleigh Salterton Team Photo

Football

Jack does the trick in Budleigh victory

Tim Herbert

person