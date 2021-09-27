Published: 1:30 PM September 27, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteers were called into action on Sunday afternoon to attend a report of three persons on board a broken down speedboat that was taking on water.

At 2.42pm HM Coastguard tasked both Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II and all-weather lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn following an emergency 999 call from the three occupants of a speedboat that had broken down approximately one and a half miles out from Exmouth lifeboat station.

The inshore lifeboat crew, lead by helm Guy Munnings and crew Henry Mock and Ed Thomas, launched immediately and made their way to the last known location of the vessel and quickly located the speedboat. Having ascertained the situation and ensured the safety of the three individuals on board, the boat was taken under tow by the lifeboat.

The charity’s all-weather lifeboat launched a short time later, udner the command of coxswain Roy Stott, with crew Harry Griffin, Robert Thompson, Sarah Pennicard, James Edge and Mark Sansom. They also attended the rescue scene.

Other RNLI volunteers assisting in the assignment were deputy launch authority Liam Pessell and shore launch crew Roger Jackson, James Searle, John Dinsdale, Nick Wright, Neil Cannon, Matt Bragg and Ed Steele.

The inshore lifeboat then towed the speedboat and its occupants to the safety of land at Belshers Slipway, Exmouth, escorted by the town's all-weather lifeboat. The three occupants of the speedboat were uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

A short time later the volunteer lifesavers were stood down by the Coastguard and both lifeboats were back on service at 4.30pm.

BBC Saving Lives at Sea has been telling stories of courage about RNLI lifesavers like those at Exmouth for six series. From sinking ships to tidal cut-offs. From kayakers in distress to people just seconds away from drowning. Saving Lives at Sea puts you right at the heart of the action.

