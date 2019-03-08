Lifeboat weekend raises vital funds for Exmouth RNLI
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 August 2019
John Thorogood
A weekend of music, food, drink and raising awareness of volunteer lifesaver has generated vital funds for Exmouth RNLI
The lifeboat weekend raised more than £2,000 for the Exmouth RNLI drawing 'huge' crowds to the seafront.
On Saturday (August 17) a diverse line up of musical acts performed at the Maer Rocks Festival, in the Queen's Drive Space, including Sarah Jory, Haytor, Rock the Night, Telstar, Bolynne, Stereo Social Musicians and Poppy Fardell.
Organiser Charlie Allen, who is a volunteer crew member with Exmouth RNLI, said: "The inaugural Maer Rocks Festival was a resounding success."
The annual Exmouth RNLI open day was held at the lifeboat station on Sunday (August 18) with more than 600 people taking the opportunity to experience a guided tour.
Robin Humphreys, chairman of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said: "All the RNLI volunteers were overwhelmed with the generosity shown towards the RNLI over the weekend."
