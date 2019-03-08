Advanced search

Lifeboat weekend raises vital funds for Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 August 2019

Crowds enjoy entertainment at Maer Rocks Festival. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Crowds enjoy entertainment at Maer Rocks Festival. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

John Thorogood

A weekend of music, food, drink and raising awareness of volunteer lifesaver has generated vital funds for Exmouth RNLI

Town mayor opens the Maer Rocks Festival. From left to right: Roger Bourgein, Ellie Walker, Charlie Allen, Steve Gazzard. Picture: Exmouth RNLITown mayor opens the Maer Rocks Festival. From left to right: Roger Bourgein, Ellie Walker, Charlie Allen, Steve Gazzard. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

The lifeboat weekend raised more than £2,000 for the Exmouth RNLI drawing 'huge' crowds to the seafront.

On Saturday (August 17) a diverse line up of musical acts performed at the Maer Rocks Festival, in the Queen's Drive Space, including Sarah Jory, Haytor, Rock the Night, Telstar, Bolynne, Stereo Social Musicians and Poppy Fardell.

Organiser Charlie Allen, who is a volunteer crew member with Exmouth RNLI, said: "The inaugural Maer Rocks Festival was a resounding success."

The annual Exmouth RNLI open day was held at the lifeboat station on Sunday (August 18) with more than 600 people taking the opportunity to experience a guided tour.

The 'Whats in the Welly' competition at the lifeboat station. Picture: Exmouth RNLIThe 'Whats in the Welly' competition at the lifeboat station. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Robin Humphreys, chairman of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said: "All the RNLI volunteers were overwhelmed with the generosity shown towards the RNLI over the weekend."

Mayor Steve Gazzard launches the open day. Picture: Exmouth RNLIMayor Steve Gazzard launches the open day. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Maer Rocks - crowds enjoy entertainment at the well supported event. Picture: Exmouth RNLIMaer Rocks - crowds enjoy entertainment at the well supported event. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Town mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein meet RNLI volunteers. Picture: Exmouth RNLITown mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein meet RNLI volunteers. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

