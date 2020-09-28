Exmouth lifeboat crew launched to help yacht in difficulty

Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers were called out on Friday (September 25) after reports of a yacht in difficulty.

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Peggy D was tasked by the coastguard after a report of a 22-foot yacht in difficulty and making slow progress in the River Exe between Starcross and Turf Locks.

The lifeboat launched at around 2.20pm manned by Scott Ranft, James Searle and James Edge.

Peggy D reached the vessel shortly after 2.30pm and it was established that the yacht had problems making progress; however, the single crew member had received help and required no further assistance.

A spokesman for Exmouth RNLI said: “The crew member was equipped with all necessary safety equipment and, having secured his safety and that of the vessel, the RNLI crew was stood down and the lifeboat returned to station at 3.30pm.

“It was back on service a short time later.”