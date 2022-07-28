Exmouth RNLI called out following unresponsive swimmer report

Both Exmouth RNLI lifeboats launched to a report of an unresponsive swimmer near Holcombe. - Credit: Charlie Allen

Exmouth RNLI launched both lifeboats to a report of an unresponsive swimmer in Holcombe, South Devon.

Last night (Wednesday, July, 27) at 6.10pm, H.M. Coastguard asked Exmouth RNLI to launch its all-weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat and also requested help from Teignmouth inshore lifeboat and the HM. Coastguard helicopter.

Wednesday is training night for the Exmouth RNLI, so the crew were already at Exmouth Lifeboat Station. They launched and located the casualty, who had been diving.

He was taken on board the Teignmouth lifeboat, given emergency first aid and transferred to Teignmouth Lifeboat Station where he was treated by ambulance and conveyed to hospital.

Both Exmouth RNLI lifeboats were then stood down and resumed the training exercise.

All Weather Lifeboat crew included: Coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson, Mark Sansom, Roger Jackson, Peter Aitken, Charles Swales and Dougie Wright.

The Inshore Lifeboat crew: Helm Harry Griffin, Geoff Mills, James Edge and Nick Wright.