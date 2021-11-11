Exmouth RNLI was diverted from a training exercise last night (Wednesday, November 10) to rescue a woman who had fallen near cliffs in the Teignmouth area.

At around 8pm Exmouth's all-weather lifeboat was sent to a location between Ness Cove and Labrador Bay to locate the 56-year-old.

HM Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall Police were also called to assist.

The lifeboat crew carried out a shoreline search but the casualty was found by the Coastguard Rescue Team at around 8:30 pm. Her injuries were assessed and she was left in the care of Devon and Cornwall Police and the Coastguard as Exmouth Lifeboat returned to station.

Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, said: "This was a multi-agency response involving several other emergency search and rescue services. We were pleased to assist, respond quickly to the tasking and give what help we could to ensure this incident resulted in a positive outcome."