Pod of dolphins joins Exmouth RNLI in Lyme Bay

Dolphins swimming alongside the Exmouth RNLI lifeboat. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

One of Exmouth's lifeboats was on its way back to base when a pod of playful dolphins joined them

The dolphins swam alongside the lifeboat while it was travelling back to its Queen's Drive base.

Crew member Charlie Allen, who took the video, said they stayed with the boat for around 10 minutes.