Exmouth RNLI crew in double incident call out

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to attend the assignments. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched on Sunday (October 25) after two incidents in the River Exe.

At shortly before 1pm, the coastguard tasked inshore lifeboat Peggy D to a report of paddleboarder in difficulty near Pole Sands; A short time later, a kitesurfer was reportedly having problems near Cockle Sands.

The lifeboat made its way to the location of the first report. Upon arrival it was quickly established that the paddleboarder did not require any help.

The crew made their way to the location of the second assignment where it was found that the kitesurfer was not in difficulty and was undertaking a course of instruction by qualified personnel and was properly supervised.

Having satisfied themselves that both assignments were false alarms with good intent, the crew made their way back to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the lifeboat was back on service at 2.15pm the same day.