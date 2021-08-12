Published: 7:45 PM August 12, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched on Wednesday afternoon to rescue two individuals reportedly stranded by the tide off Budleigh Salterton between Otter Point and Brandy Head.

At 4.43pm on August 11the crew of Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were tasked by the Coastguard to conduct a shoreline search along the Budleigh Salterton coastline east of Otter Point for a couple cut off by the tide in that area.

The charity’s lifeboat launched at 4.54pm, crewed by helm Guy Munnings and volunteer crew Sarah Pennicard and James Searle. They made their way to the location to start the search. They were assisted in the operation by the Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team.

At 5.35pm both casualties were located on the beach in that area and, despite difficult sea conditions, the RNLI crew managed to land the lifeboat and take the individuals on board. Both were taken to the safety of land at Ladram Bay where they were placed into the care of the Coastguard team. Neither were injured or required medical attention.

The lifesavers returned to Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station at 6.40pm and the inshore lifeboat was back ready for service a short time later.

Volunteer helm Guy Munnings said: “The sea conditions during this tasking were hazardous and we located the two casualties in a cove where manoeuvring was hard. The couple had gone for a stroll along the beach while the tide was out and it came back in, effectively trapping them. It was extremely difficult to land the lifeboat and safely retrieve the stranded pair but our training kicked in and we were able to rescue them and quickly get them to safety."

Tide times and heights vary and can be unpredictable. Getting cut off by the tide contributes to a significant number of RNLI rescues every year – official RNLI safety advice concerning tides and tidal cut off can be found online at this web address: https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides