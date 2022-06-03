Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay

Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat attended a report of a man who had fallen on rocks at Sandy Bay yesterday.

They got the call at 3.20 pm yesterday, (Thursday, June 2). Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat located the casualty who was being helped by the Sandy Bay RNLI Lifeguard Team after suffering suspected spinal injuries.

The casualty was assessed by the RNLI volunteers and was given first aid treatment while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

The lifeboat remained at the scene until the casualty was safeguarded and an ambulance arrived.

The volunteer crew and the inshore lifeboat returned to Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station at 5.20 pm and were back on service a short time later.