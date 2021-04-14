Exmouth RNLI called to rescue Kayaker
- Credit: RNLI
Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members launched on Wednesday (April 14) to rescue a female kayaker who became unwell and capsized in the River Exe off Lympstone Manor.
Shortlu before 9am, Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was tasked by H.M. Coastguard to a report of a female kayaker who had capsized.
Due to her condition, she was immediately taken aboard the inshore lifeboat and taken to the safety of shore at the Imperial Recreation Ground where the lifeboat crew were met by Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team.
She was given immediate first aid treatment at the location.
An H.M. Coastguard rescue helicopter was summonsed to the scene but was stood down once the casualty was safe on shore.
An ambulance was called and upon it’s arrival the inshore lifeboat returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where it was back on service a short time later.
The condition of the casualty is unknown, though it is not thought she suffered from any serious injury or health concerns.
