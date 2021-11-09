Cousins Anna Everett and Molly Broadberry enjoy making cakes and in their half-term holiday they put their baking skills to good use.

They decided to hold a cake sale for the Exmouth RNLI in their grandparents’ front garden in Rolle Road and set up their stall on Tuesday 26th October.

Every cake was sold raising a grand total of £223.50.

Anna, aged 13, and Molly, aged 12, were really pleased with such a great result for their very first charity fundraiser together. They wish to say thank you to everyone who visited the stall and supported them and to all who generously gave donations.

Inspired by the initiative’s success and the fun they had, they are already planning their next fundraiser. They are trying out new cake recipes and Annaʼs younger brother, Henry, is very happy to be the taste tester. So far he thinks they are all “delicious”!

The girls’ efforts will make a big difference to the Exmouth RNLI team.

Celebrating over 200 years as a lifeboat station, Exmouth RNLI operates an inshore D class lifeboat George Bearman II and the new Shannon class lifeboat R and J Welburn.

Other parts of the community are doing their bit too.

The Strand pub in The Parade, Exmouth will be holding a series of fundraising events during the week running up to Thursday 11 November to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI – please call in, your contribution will be very welcome. Please contact the Strand Pub for further details : 07971 174466.

At 7.30pm on Thursday 11 November 2021 there will be a Quiz and a Buffet, followed by a cheque presentation of the funds raised to Exmouth RNLI – please come along and join in and help raise important funds for the charity that saves lives at sea.

The Point Bar & Grill at the Marina, Exmouth will be holding their annual charity dinner in aid of the Exmouth RNLI this year. The dinner date is November 25, starting at 7pm.

It is hoped that the guest of honour will be Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson and some of his fantastic volunteer crew who will be happy to chat – at a distance as needed – about the great work they do.