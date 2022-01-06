Exmouth duo to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI

This month, two friends from Exmouth will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI.

Darren Strode and Andy Beake will fly out to Tanzania next Wednesday (January 14) and are scheduled to start the expedition up Kilimanjaro on January 17.

It's expected to take the pair seven days of climbing to conquer the 5895 metres (19,341 feet) summit of the highest mountain in the world.

Darren, a Sales Manager, said “Andy and I live in Exmouth and both ourselves, family and friends all use the beach and water sports activities. We set our sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this year and thought what better way"

Andy, a Police Officer in the Avon & Somerset Police, said “We’ve been good friends for a long time and living so close to the coast fully appreciate the fact that in Exmouth RNLI we have a group of volunteers who give up their time and are prepared to put themselves at risk to save people in difficulty at sea. We’ve always wanted to climb Kilimanjaro and to do so whilst raising funds for this important charity makes it all the more worthwhile.”

Des White, Chair of Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Team, said “We’ve had some extraordinary individuals take on some incredible feats to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI in the past, but I think this one probably tops them all. On behalf of all our volunteers at Exmouth RNLI, I’d like to say a big thank you to Darren and Andy for raising funds for us - we will all be watching their progress keenly and wish them all the very best in their quest to reach the summit.”

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and the government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

You can support Darren and Andy on their Just Giving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-darren-kilimanjaro-trek