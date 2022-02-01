Two friends climbing Kilimanjaro for Exmouth RNLI have arrived

Two Exmouth friends, climbing Kilimanjaro to raise money for Exmouth RNLI have completed their trek.

Darren Strode and Andy Beake, both from Exmouth, donned their climbing boots and flew off to Tanzania on 14 January to ascend Mount Kilimanjaro in order to raise funds for the local RNLI.

Their expedition started on 16 January, a day earlier than planned, and took the mountaineers eight hard and difficult days of climbing to conquer the 5895 metres (19,341 feet) peak of the highest free-standing mountain in the world, reaching the summit this morning 23 January 2022.

In an email to Exmouth RNLI, Darren Strode, said “We managed to set off on the trek a day early and have just got back to the hotel after reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro this morning. It was a tough climb but both Andy and I successfully made it to the peak. It was an amazing journey and we are so proud to be flying the flag for Exmouth RNLI.”

“We both live in Exmouth and both ourselves, family and friends all use the beach and water sports activities. We set our sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this year and thought what better way to use the opportunity than to help raise funds for our local RNLI lifesavers.”

Des White, Chair of Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Team, said “I never doubted Darren and Andy’s enthusiasm to take on and succeed in reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. It really is an incredible achievement and I must congratulate them on their determination and success on completing this arduous, difficult and dangerous feat. On behalf of all our volunteers at Exmouth RNLI, I’d like to say a big thank you to them both for raising funds for us – thank you, and very well done!”

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK.

You can still support Darren and Andy and help them raise funds for Exmouth RNLI at this link :

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-darren-kilimanjaro-trek