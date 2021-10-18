Published: 12:00 PM October 18, 2021

Exmouth RNLI says it will be hosting the biggest fireworks display in Exmouth this year.

The life-saving charity are pleased to announce their Fireworks Display 2021 at the Imperial Recreation Ground, Exmouth, EX8 1DG on the evening of Friday 5 November to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI.

The organisers say: "Bringing an opportunity for all to celebrate November 5th in style, with food served by local vendors with everything from American Philly cheesesteak from Dans Kitchen in Exeter to Morrocan Treats from Little Marrakech, this event is looking to be bigger and better than ever."

The charity adds: " Big Bear will be serving local delicious burgers and sausages with a side of chips or guests can enjoy a sweet treat of candy Floss or doughnuts, together with what promises to be an amazing firework display."





The event will take place at : Exmouth Rugby Football Club, Imperial Recreation Ground, Exmouth, EX8 1DG on Friday 5th November 2021.

Gates open at 5.30pm, last entry 7.15pm. Display at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices: £5.00, Children under five free.

Volunteer crew members will be circulating with a bucket collection for the Exmouth RNLI.

Louise Hockings-Thompson, co-ordinator of Exmouth RNLI Events Team said: “After a long period of difficult and frustrating times for all charities we are very excited to at last be able to offer what we hope will be an incredible evening of fun and entertainment for all ages.

"We are planning a great community event for Exmouth and all monies raised will go to Exmouth RNLI for volunteer crew members essential training and equipment. I’d like to thank our many volunteers who have helped organise the display and those giving up their time to help on the evening.”

Maximum capacity is limited so to secure tickets please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exmouth-rnli-fireworks-display-tickets-187607668587