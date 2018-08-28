Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

Exmouth RNLI has issued a plea to dog owners to keep their pets on leads near ‘fast-moving’ water and on cliffs following two rescue call-outs over the Christmas period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crew member Henry Mock jumped into the water to save a medium-sized black dog in rising tide and fading light on Sunday, December 23, at Red Rock, Dawlish Warren.

Exmouth’s D-class inshore lifeboat was called out at around 4.14pm and the dog was returned to its owner.

Helm Roy Stott said: “This type of shout has become routine for us and in this case, Ted was exploring the beach, jumped over a wall and unexpectedly ended up in the water, falling around three metres.

“The location was only accessible from the water and there could have been a danger if the owner had attempted to self-rescue.”

On Sunday (December 30), Exmouth’s lifeboat volunteers were again called out after reports of two dogs in deep water at the same location.

The two Labradors, which had fallen three metres to the water while playing with a ball, were recovered and returned to their owners.

Roy Stott added: “Last year, between December 9 and January 9, Exmouth’s volunteer Crew were called out to five dog rescues.

“Unfortunately, one was a fatality. This of course is devastation for the owners but as dog lovers ourselves, it affects us too.

“Please use a lead no matter how familiar your dog is with the area, especially on cliffs and by fast moving water.

“The most well-trained dogs can fall off cliff tops as they can easily be distracted by wildlife and other things. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard – do not attempt rescue yourself.”