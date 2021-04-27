Speedboat ‘out of control’ rescued near Exmouth

Published: 3:24 PM April 27, 2021

A speedboat with engine problems near Exmouth was rescued by the town’s volunteer lifesavers.

On Tuesday (April 27), Exmouth RNLI crew members launched their all-weather lifeboat having been tasked by H.M. Coastguard to a report of a 24-foot speedboat suffering from engine failure, out of control and being taken out to sea by a strong tide.

Its location was reported as approximately 100 metres south west of Orcombe Point and drifting.

The lifeboat launched at shortly after noon and quickly located the casualty vessel, that had three individuals on board.

They assessed the situation and towed the speedboat back to Exmouth Marina, arriving shortly before 12.30pm. None of the occupants of the boat were injured or required medical assistance.

Exmouth RNLI coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson said, “Our advice to those going to sea in yachts and motorboats is to check your engine, wear a lifejacket, have a means of calling for help, preferably a VHF/DSC radio, and check weather / tide times before embarking.”