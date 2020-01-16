Advanced search

Volunteers lifesavers called out to help man attempting to secure yacht

PUBLISHED: 17:38 16 January 2020

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims, RNLI

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims, RNLI

Chris Sims, RNLI

Volunteer lifesavers from Exmouth were called out after a man attempting to secure his yacht got into difficulty.

Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launched shortly after 2pm on Thursday (January 16) after reports of a man in trouble in the river near Lympstone.

The crew found the man had been attending to his 28-foot yacht which had broken from its mooring on the River Exe.

After getting into trouble, he called the coastguard but managed to make his way back to the shore where the lifeboat crew gave him medical checks.

No injuries were sustained.

The lifeboat crew secured the drifting vessel before returning to the lifeboat station.

Exmouth RNLI Helm, Roy Stott said: "Fortunately he was wearing a full dry suit, lifejacket and was carrying a radio that were undoubtedly features that prevented his situation from becoming much more serious.

"We would urge anyone venturing out onto the river to take similar precautions to help ensure their safety on the water, especially in poor weather conditions."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

New lease of life for play park after £100,000 investment

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. All aboard! Councillors Stuart Hughes, Steve Gazzard, Brenda Taylor and Geoff Jung. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

New lease of life for play park after £100,000 investment

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. All aboard! Councillors Stuart Hughes, Steve Gazzard, Brenda Taylor and Geoff Jung. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Mum boxes her way to superb sum for charity - and with a first round stoppage!!

Helen Wilson, who raised over £650 for cancer Reasearch at and Exeter Charity Boxing event. Picture: HELEN WILSON

Exmouth United Under-11s win well against Honiton

Clifford stars as Brixington Blues U14s are edged out by impressive South Molton side

The Brixington Blues Under-14 team. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Exmouth RFC latest - All is certainly not lost for the Cockles this season

Rugby ball.

Exmouth Harriers bag podium finishes at the City Runs NY5 meeting in Exeter

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson on the podium after his win at the 2020 City Runs NY5 meeting. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists