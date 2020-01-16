Volunteers lifesavers called out to help man attempting to secure yacht

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims, RNLI Chris Sims, RNLI

Volunteer lifesavers from Exmouth were called out after a man attempting to secure his yacht got into difficulty.

Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launched shortly after 2pm on Thursday (January 16) after reports of a man in trouble in the river near Lympstone.

The crew found the man had been attending to his 28-foot yacht which had broken from its mooring on the River Exe.

After getting into trouble, he called the coastguard but managed to make his way back to the shore where the lifeboat crew gave him medical checks.

No injuries were sustained.

The lifeboat crew secured the drifting vessel before returning to the lifeboat station.

Exmouth RNLI Helm, Roy Stott said: "Fortunately he was wearing a full dry suit, lifejacket and was carrying a radio that were undoubtedly features that prevented his situation from becoming much more serious.

"We would urge anyone venturing out onto the river to take similar precautions to help ensure their safety on the water, especially in poor weather conditions."