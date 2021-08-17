News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth RNLI called to distressed yacht in Lyme Bay

Tim Dixon

Published: 7:30 AM August 17, 2021   
Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth lifeboat R & J Welburn attends a report of a 23-foot yacht in difficulties - Credit: John Thorogood

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched to an incident this afternoon involving a 23ft yacht in Lyme Bay.

At 1.05pm on Monday, 16 August, H.M. Coastguard tasked Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R & J Welburn to attend a report of a 23-foot yacht in difficulties with engine failure and emanating smoke at a position approximately 10 miles off Exmouth, in Lyme Bay. It was Exmouth RNLI’s fourth emergency tasking in the last few days.

The charity’s lifeboat launched at 1.10pm with volunteer crew, Coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson, Mechanic Andy Stott and crew members Roy Stott, James Edge and Stuart Carpenter. The lifesavers immediately made their way to the last known position of the vessel.

The yacht, that was on its way from Brixham to Brighton, was located at about 1.42pm at the position given and the crew quickly assessed the situation. It became clear that the vessel was unable to make progress so the yacht was secured and a tow effected. The crew of the boat were wearing lifejackets, had functional navigational equipment and a VHF radio.

The yacht and its crew were safely towed to Exmouth Marina arriving there at about 4.30pm and the lifeboat was back on service a short time later.

Other Exmouth RNLI volunteers who attended and assisted in the tasking were James Searle, Paul Balbi, Roger Jackson, Tim Barnes, Geoff Mills, Ed Steele, Nick Wright, Neil Cannon, Roger Moore, David Preece and Charles Swales

Detailed RNLI advice for sailing and motorboating can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/yacht-sailing-and-motorboating

