Exmouth RNLI called to paddleboarders in difficulty

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 4:01 PM May 27, 2021   
Exmouth RNLI lifesavers launch to the rescue - Credit: RNLI

Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members launched their inshore lifeboat yesterday evening following a report that two female paddleboarders were in difficulty near Budleigh Salterton. 

At 7.16pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was launched having been tasked by H.M. Coastguard to a report of two female paddleboarders in difficulty near Otterton Ledge, Budleigh Salterton. The Exmouth Coastguard team was also tasked to the rescue. 

The lifeboat launched at 7.25pm and was commanded by Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew, Helm Harry Griffin, Mark Cockman and Dougie Wright. 

The lifesavers located the casualties at 7.35pm, and they were taken to safety. Neither required any medical treatment. 

The lifeboat then made its way back to the Lifeboat Station and was back on service a short time later.

