Fishing vessel rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Published: 10:03 AM January 21, 2021

in action : Exmouth All Weather Lifeboat speeds to the rescue - Credit: Exmouth RNLI

Volunteer lifesavers from Exmouth were called out to help a fishing trawler in difficulty near Sidmouth.

At around 3.30pm on Friday, January 15, Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat R and J Welburn was called out by the coastguard.

A fishing vessel was reportedly positioned six miles from the coast of Sidmouth and was taking on water.

The lifeboat launched at 3:48pm and made it’s way to the incident, arriving on scene at shirtly after 4pm, however the issues had been temporarily been resolved and was escorted by the RNLI back to harbour at Brixham.

Coxswain Steve Hockings-Thompson said, “The crew on the trawler made the correct decision in requesting assistance as soon as they discovered the problem.

"We were on scene with the casualty vessel very quickly and myself and my volunteer crew were pleased to assist the boat safely back to port.”

The lifeboat was back on station ready for service at around 6.15pm