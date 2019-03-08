Advanced search

Exmouth lifeboat crews come to the aid of woman in pain at Dawlish

PUBLISHED: 14:33 23 April 2019

Exmouth D-class inshore lifeboat George Bearman II at Dawlish Warren as Coastguard Rescue 187 lands on the beach. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth D-class inshore lifeboat George Bearman II at Dawlish Warren as Coastguard Rescue 187 lands on the beach. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Exmouth RNLI were called out on Saturday, April 20, after reports of a woman with hip injuries on the beacj at Dawlish Warren

Exmouth RNLI volunteers and Teignmouth Coastguard Rescue Team carry casualty to the helicopter. Picture: Teignmouth CoastguardExmouth RNLI volunteers and Teignmouth Coastguard Rescue Team carry casualty to the helicopter. Picture: Teignmouth Coastguard

Exmouth's lifeboat crew came to the aid of a woman suffering with hip injuries at the weekend.

The inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched at around 2pm on Saturday (April 20) after reports of a woman in pain at Dawlish Warren.

When they arrived at the scene, the woman was leaning back on rocks. Crew members assessed the casualty before giving her pain relief.

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by the Coastguard Rescue 187 helicopter.

Helm Henry Mock said: “When we arrived at the scene, Teignmouth Coastguard Rescue Team had already cleared the beach and water around the casualty for us and the helicopter's arrival.

“We in turn were able to get to the casualty quickly and safely and carry the stretcher to the helicopter with the coastguard team.

“I would like to thank all members of the public at Dawlish Warren that afternoon for giving us room to work together, to ensure the best emergency care for the lady.”

While this was happening, shore crew members were helping a woman who had collapsed with chest pain near Exmouth's lifeboat station.

After an ambulance was called, two passing doctors advised she should be given aspirin and she was taken to hospital.

