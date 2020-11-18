RNLI crew called out after report of dog falling from a cliff

Exmouth All Weather Lifeboat launching. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

The volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI was called out to help the coastguard following a report of a dog that had fallen off Red Rock, Dawlish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 10:30am on Thursday (November 17), Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Peggy-D was assigned by the coastguard to a report that a dog had fallen and was trapped on a ledge.

The lifeboat, launched by shorecrew Roger Jackson and Ed Steele and crewed by Guy Munnings, Mark Cockman and James Earle, made it’s way to the scene of the incident.

There it was asked to stand by offshore whilst a coastguard rescue team successfully rescued the animal that was returned to its owner, safe and uninjured.

About an hour later, following the conclusion of the incident, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station where it was back on service soon afterwards.

For the RNLI’s advice and safety tips on dog walking by the coast, go to https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/coastal-walking/dog-walking